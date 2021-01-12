Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. 191,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

