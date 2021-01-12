Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,372 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,690,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.