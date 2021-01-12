Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $68,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 1,829,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,198. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

