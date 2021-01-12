Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

AN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 531,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,637 shares of company stock worth $9,447,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

