Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 3,321,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.