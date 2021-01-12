Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,298,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

