Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 6.8%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 1,096,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,878,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.