China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Carbon Graphite Group stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,387. China Carbon Graphite Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

