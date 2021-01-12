China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SNP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

