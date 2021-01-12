China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 485,022 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

