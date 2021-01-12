China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYYHF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.