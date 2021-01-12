Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,343. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $669.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

