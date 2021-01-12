Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

KDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

