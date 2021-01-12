Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.78.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,402.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,350.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,254.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.