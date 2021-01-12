Chromia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

