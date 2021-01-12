Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 9,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,713. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,836,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

