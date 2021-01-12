Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Church & Dwight have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from rising consumer demand for its products amid the coronavirus pandemic. This also boosted the company’s third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark. Results gained from robust household and personal care businesses on consumers’ increased preference for essential items. Further, e-commerce sales played a strong role, with more consumers buying online. The company also continued to witness organic sales growth. However, rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as high manufacturing costs and tariffs are concerns for the company. Such factors put pressure on gross margin in the third quarter. Management expects gross margin to contract in 2020.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.92 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

