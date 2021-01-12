Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

