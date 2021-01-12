Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $219.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.52. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.