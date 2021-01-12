Cigna (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.94.

NYSE CI opened at $219.92 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

