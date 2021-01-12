Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

