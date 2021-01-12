Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.