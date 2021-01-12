Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 368,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

