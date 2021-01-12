Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.32 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Citi Trends stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.