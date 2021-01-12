Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$30.00

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.08.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

Shares of PD stock traded up C$1.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,478. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$414.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.