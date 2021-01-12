Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

CFG stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

