City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,525,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

