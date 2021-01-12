City Holding Co. Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $7,307,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.93. 23,157,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,676,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

