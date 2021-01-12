City Holding Co. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 2,859,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,659. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

