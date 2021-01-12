City Holding Co. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 4,734,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,301. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

