City Holding Co. Sells 196 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,895,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

