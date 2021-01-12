City Holding Co. Sells 694 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 4,359,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.