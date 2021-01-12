Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of IYT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.18. 65,194 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

