Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after buying an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,456,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

