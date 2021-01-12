Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $264,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.63. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.75. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $353.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

