Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 99.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.64. 157,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

