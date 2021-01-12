Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 805 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 198,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

