Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $846,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 291.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.02. 32,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,550. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $185.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.