Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETY stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,986,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

