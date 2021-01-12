CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLSK. BidaskClub raised CleanSpark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.