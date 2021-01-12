CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. ValuEngine cut CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CleanSpark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CleanSpark stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

