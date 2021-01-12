ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Up 6.4%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 101,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 89,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $101,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

