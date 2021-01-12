ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLPT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CLPT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

