Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $108.00. Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) shares last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 67,070 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.25. The company has a market capitalization of £41.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

