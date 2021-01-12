Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 3,070.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

