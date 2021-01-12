CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 50,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,019. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.