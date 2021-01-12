CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 2,580.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLSH opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

