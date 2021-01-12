Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE CCEP traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

