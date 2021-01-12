Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CCHGY stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

