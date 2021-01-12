CoinPoker (CHP) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $607.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00041124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00364663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.40 or 0.04332997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.